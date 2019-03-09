Flying to Paris or Berlin? U.S. Citizens Will Soon Need EU Visas

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. citizens will need visas to travel to the European Union starting in 2021 and the EU is urging them to get ready.

Buying the three-year visa online for a planned 7-euro ($7.90) fee will be “super quick and easy” and will allow Americans to travel freely throughout 26 European countries, though it doesn’t include the U.K. and Ireland, according to an EU statement.

Travelers will need to receive confirmation by email before starting their trip so airlines can verify it. The system mirrors the U.S.’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization, which has required foreign visitors who don’t need a U.S. visa to register online since 2009.

Currently, U.S. citizens don’t need an EU visa for stays of less than 90 days. The EU approved its screening plan in 2018, saying it’ll help protect against terrorists.

