Flynas Says Will Soon Hire Saudi Female Co-Pilots

(Bloomberg) -- Flynas said it will soon start recruiting Saudi women to work as co-pilots as the kingdom loosens gender restrictions to bolster economic growth.

The Riyadh-based airline said it will be the first among Saudi carriers to recruit women in senior positions.

The move aims to enable Saudi women to have a greater role in supporting the k3ingdom’s economy, Chief Executive Officer Bandar Almohanna said in a statement.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has eased rules that had limited female participation in the workforce and removed a longstanding ban on women driving. Women, however, still need the approval of male guardians to travel or marry -- though not to obtain a driver’s license.

Established in 2007, Flynas has a fleet of 30 aircraft flying to 17 Saudi and 53 international destinations, according to its website.

