(Bloomberg) -- A former business associate of Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to charges that he lobbied illegally on behalf of Turkey to push the U.S. to expel a Turkish cleric.

Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, entered his plea Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. He and a Turkish businessman were indicted under seal earlier this month, accused of helping the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secretly influence U.S. public opinion and politicians during the 2016 presidential campaign. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria, Virginia, set a Feb. 11 trial date.

Kian, 66, and businessman Kamil Ekim Alptekin, 41, are accused of joining Flynn in a campaign to discredit Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish imam living in Pennsylvania whom Erdogan blamed for a failed coup attempt in 2016. The U.S. has rejected Turkey’s entreaties to extradite Gulen back to his native country, leading to the plot involving the Flynn Intel Group, a company founded by Flynn and Kian, prosecutors wrote in the indictment, which was unsealed Dec. 17.

Kian, who also worked as an intelligence adviser to the incoming Trump administration, entered his plea less than two hours before Flynn was scheduled to appear for sentencing in a federal court in Washington for lying to U.S. investigators. Flynn, while not identified by name in the Alexandria indictment of Kian and Alptekin, is recognizable in the documents.

Prosecutors say Flynn and Kian took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Turkish government, which was funneled through a Dutch company owned by Alptekin. The influence campaign, which included lobbying of a member of Congress and a Congressional staffer, culminated in the publication of a Flynn op-ed in the newspaper The Hill that sharply criticized Gulen.

Flynn was a key adviser to Trump’s campaign at the time, and he served briefly in his administration.

Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Kian, who is charged with conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of Turkey, faces as many as 15 years in prison.

