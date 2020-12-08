10h ago
Flynn case dismissed by judge as 'moot' after Trump pardon
Bloomberg News,
Trump Tweets He Concedes Nothing on Election
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The prosecution of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for lying to federal agents during the Russia investigation was dismissed by a judge after President Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging pardon.
The expected decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington puts an end to a case that the Justice Department had been fighting to dismiss for months before the full pardon was issued.