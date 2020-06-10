(Bloomberg) -- A retired federal judge said the Justice Department’s request to drop the criminal case against former national security advisor Michael Flynn should be denied because it’s a “highly irregular” request designed to help President Donald Trump’s political ally.

John Gleeson, a former federal judge said in a brief in federal court in Washington that the law allows courts to protect “the integrity of their own proceedings from prosecutors who undertake corrupt politically motivated dismissals.’

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who’s overseeing the case, tapped Gleeson as a “friend of the court” to argue against the Justice Department’s surprise motion last month to dismiss the prosecution. Sullivan argued Gleeson’s input was warranted because the government’s “unprecedented” move was based on minimal legal authority and under unusual circumstances.

Flynn has argued that Sullivan doesn’t have a right to decide, and that he’s exceeding his judicial authority by not immediately throwing the case out. Sullivan has scheduled a July 16 hearing on the government’s motion.

The dispute escalated a legal battle full of surprises since the retired Army lieutenant general was charged in 2017. After initially pleading guilty to lying to federal agents and agreeing to cooperate with the government, he sought to change his plea as prosecutors said he wasn’t being truthful with them. President Donald Trump has denounced the case against Flynn as a political assault, adding to concerns that the dismissal request is the result of a pressure campaign.

Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department said in a May 7 filing that dismissal was warranted because Flynn’s lies to two FBI agents in January 2017 weren’t “material” to the Russia probe and that the agents didn’t have a proper “investigative purpose” in interviewing him.

Sullivan instead named Gleeson to the case and said he’d accept friend-of-the-court briefs from outside individuals and parties, making it clear he wouldn’t rubber stamp the Justice Department’s motion. He also asked Gleeson to argue whether Flynn should be held in contempt of court for committing perjury when he pleaded guilty.

The case could be cut short before Sullivan has a chance to decide. Flynn on May 19 filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington seeking an order that would force Sullivan to dismiss the case. A three-judge panel of the court ordered Sullivan to explain his position, prompting the judge to hire a trial attorney to represent him in the matter.

Oral arguments in that dispute are set for Friday.

