(Bloomberg) -- Michael Flynn’s lawyer said the judge overseeing the prosecution of President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor should remove himself from the case because he’s so biased.

“The circumstances of this case lead any reasonable observer to believe that the current judge has a personal interest in the outcome, is irreparably biased against General Flynn, and is actively litigating against him,” Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell said in a filing Wednesday. “His continued presence in the case has become a national scandal undermining confidence in the impartiality of the federal judicial system.”

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington is weighing a Justice Department motion to dismiss its own case against Flynn, after he pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents during the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. He directed Powell to formally request his recusal after he repeated complaints that he’s biased.

Beth Wilkinson, a lawyer who represented Sullivan in an appeals-court fight over the judge’s right to decide on his own whether to dismiss the case, didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

