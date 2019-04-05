(Bloomberg) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and the Sierra Club urged a federal judge to block President Donald Trump from building a wall along the southern U.S. border using billions of dollars in taxpayer funds they allege were re-appropriated in violation of the Constitution.

The groups on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California to bar Trump from following through on his Feb. 15 declaration of a national emergency. He called for diverting more than $6 billion, mostly from military budgets, on the top of the $1.4 billion that Congress authorized for border security. Gilliam was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

While there are at least five lawsuits challenging the emergency declaration, Thursday’s request for a preliminary injunction escalates the urgency of the dispute. A coalition of 16 Democrat-led state attorneys general is expected to file a similar request.

The Justice Department this week fired back at the challenges, saying in a court filing that they “raise political questions that courts are not equipped to answer.” The president has said his emergency proclamation was needed because the flow of Central American migrants into the U.S. from Mexico is a threat to national security.

Can Trump’s Wall ‘Emergency’ Stand Up in Court?: QuickTake

Opponents of the declaration contend Trump is usurping Congress’s exclusive authority to spend taxpayer money. The showdown between the president and Democratic lawmakers over the wall triggered a 35-day government shutdown. In March, Congress passed a resolution disapproving of the declaration, but wasn’t able to override Trump’s veto.

“We must immediately put a stop to this process to prevent the irreparable harm a southern wall would inflict on border communities and our nation,” ACLU staff attorney Dror Ladin said in a statement.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced hours earlier on Thursday that House Democrats had voted to file their own suit to block the president’s border wall.

The case is Sierra Club v. Trump, 19-cv-892, U.S District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

To contact the reporter on this story: Kartikay Mehrotra in San Francisco at kmehrotra2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.