Foley SPAC Said to Be in Merger Talks With Blackstone’s Paysafe

(Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm led by billionaire Bill Foley is in talks to merge with Paysafe Group Ltd., an online payments firm backed by Blackstone Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has begun discussions with investors to raise more than $1 billion in new equity to support a transaction, which would give the combined entity a valuation of more than $10 billion, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the talks are private. Talks are ongoing and could still fall apart, the people said.

Representatives for Foley Trasimene and Paysafe declined to comment. Representatives for CVC and Blackstone didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more: No One Mints SPAC Money Like Serial Dealmaker Bill Foley

London-based Paysafe has also recently restarted discussions with potential advisers about going public through an initial public offering or merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported earlier Friday.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, raised $1.47 billion in an IPO in August.

