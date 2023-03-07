(Bloomberg) -- Washington State reported the results of its first cap-and-trade auction for fighting climate change, as carbon markets gain renewed interest among US policy makers trying to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

The state’s system, authorized by the 2021 Climate Commitment Act, sets a declining annual limit on Washington’s emissions and forces businesses to buy permits for each ton of greenhouse gases they produce. They can either buy those permits, called allowances, in quarterly auctions held by the state or from each other. The first auction was held Feb. 28, and on Tuesday the state announced all allowances offered for purchase sold out, with a settlement price of $48.50 per ton. That was more than twice the system’s floor price of $22.20 and well above the $27.85 price of allowances sold in the most recent cap-and-trade auction held by California and Quebec.

Although long used in Europe, carbon markets have had a checkered history in the US over the last two decades. Efforts to create a nationwide cap-and-trade system collapsed during President Barack Obama’s first term. A coalition of seven states — including Washington — and four Canadian provinces in 2008 agreed in principle to develop a joint cap-and-trade system, but only California and Quebec followed through. California opened its carbon market in 2013 and held its first joint auction with Quebec in 2014.

For years, the idea lay dormant. But it has now found new life as states set timelines for eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. Oregon launched a limited version of cap and trade last year, focused on fuel suppliers. And New York State is developing a carbon market, with the goal of cutting the state economy’s emissions at least 85% by 2050. Washington’s system, which the state calls “cap and invest,” covers businesses that emit at least 25,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases per year, with some industries, notably agriculture and aviation, having been exempted.

“All of these states have put out really ambitious climate goals, and we’re not on track to meet them,” said Katelyn Roedner Sutter, California state director for the Environmental Defense Fund. “There’s a recognition that placing an economy-wide limit on emissions can drive cuts.”

Cap and trade, however, remains controversial. While Europe’s system, launched in 2005, is widely credited with helping curb emissions, critics say California’s system has had little impact, with most of the state’s emissions cuts coming from other climate regulations. Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, is trying to withdraw his state from a regional cap-and-trade system that only covers power plants, while Pennsylvania’s efforts to join the same system have been blocked by a court order.

Once Washington's system is running, the state may pursue linking it with California and Quebec's carbon market. The Washington Department of Ecology has scheduled a series of public-input sessions on the question and plans to decide this summer whether to push to combine the markets.

