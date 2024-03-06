(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm HGGC has clinched a $1.45 billion financing from direct lenders for its portfolio company Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., and plans to use almost half of it to pay itself a dividend.

Lenders including Blue Owl Capital Inc., Antares Capital and Oaktree Capital Management provided the largest chunk of the financing, comprising a $1.2 billion term loan, according to people familiar with the matter. The loan priced at around 5.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the people said, declining to be identified as the details are private.

The debt package also includes a $150 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million delayed draw term loan, said the people. The capital injection will be used to refinance Monotype’s existing debt load and pay a roughly $600 million dividend, the people added.

Representatives for HGGC, Blue Owl, Antares and Oaktree declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Monotype didn’t reply to an inquiry.

The fresh financing has a portable capital structure, which means that it will stay in place even if Monotype comes under new ownership, according to the people familiar. HGGC had been exploring a sale of the business late last year, which could’ve valued it at more than $4 billion including debt, as reported by Bloomberg.

Read More: Private Credit Helps PE Peers by Making Deal Financing Portable

In recent months, private equity sponsors have come under pressure to return capital to their backers, as sales processes have been slow to come to fruition and IPO market activity has been subdued. As a result, private equity owners have been seeking out structured solutions in order to release more funds and pay dividends.

HGGC purchased Woburn, Massachusetts-based Monotype for $825 million in 2019. Since then, the digital font firm has acquired businesses like Hoefler&Co, whose typefaces include the iconic Gotham font.

With more than 150,000 fonts, Monotype Fonts is the industry’s leading font management platform, according to its website. The subscription-based service includes typefaces such as Times New Roman, Helvetica and Univers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.