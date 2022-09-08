(Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, raised its earnings forecast on the basis of higher prices for cheese and protein products.

The Auckland-based company now sees normalized earnings in the year ending July 2023 of 45-60 New Zealand cents a share, up from an earlier projection of 30-45 cents, it said in a statement Friday. Last month, Fonterra said 2021-22 earnings per share would be at the top end of its 25-35 cents guidance range.

“The demand signals we saw at the end of FY22 have continued driving improved prices and higher margins across our portfolio of non-reference products, particularly in cheese and our protein products such as casein,” said Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell. “Strong offshore prices for protein, as reflected in the recent increase in EU and US milk prices, mean our protein portfolio has been performing very well.”

Fonterra has faced a sustained decline in the price of its core product whole milk powder, which has fallen 21% in the past six months. Last month, the cooperative lowered the forecast for the milk price that it pays its farmers to reflect that decline.

Still, a “sustained period” of favorable pricing relativities between protein and cheese portfolios and whole milk powder was the main driver of the earnings revision, Hurrell said. “If these unprecedented conditions were to continue for a further extended period this could have an additional positive impact on forecast earnings.”

