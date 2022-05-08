(Bloomberg) -- Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, reduced its forecast payment to its New Zealand farmers due to weaker global demand.

The payment for the 2021-22 season will be between NZ$9.10 and NZ$9.50 per kilogram of milksolids, the Auckland-based company said Monday. The NZ$9.30 midpoint is 30 cents lower than its previous guidance.

The change “is due to a number of recent events which have resulted in short-term impacts on global demand for dairy products -- in particular, the lockdowns in China due to Covid-19, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said in a statement. “We’re seeing the impact of multiple events. Coupled with inflationary pressures, it’s not surprising to see buyers being cautious.”

Dairy prices fell 8.5% at the most recent auction on May 3, prompting some New Zealand economists to lower their estimates for Fonterra’s payment. Even after the reduction, milk price for the season that ends May 31 will be the highest in Fonterra’s history and will contribute about NZ$14 billion ($9 billion) to the domestic economy, it said.

Economists are optimistic the 2022-23 season will be another strong one for dairy prices. Hurrell signaled he shares that view.

“Looking out to the rest of the year, global milk production is expected to remain constrained as high feed, fertilizer and energy costs continue to impact production in the Northern Hemisphere, and we expect demand to recover as the short-term impacts begin to resolve,” he said.

