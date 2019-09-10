(Bloomberg) -- Innophos Holdings Inc., a maker of food additives used in products as varied as cheese and sports drinks, is exploring options including a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The shares rose.

The company is working with a financial adviser, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. A final decision hasn’t been made and Innophos could decided not to pursue a sale.

Representatives for Innophos, based in Cranbury, New Jersey, declined to comment.

Innophos rose about 9% to $31.41 at 2:12 p.m. in New York trading Tuesday, for a market value of about $619 million.

It comes to market as food-chemical makers strike deals to counter tepid sales growth and volatile raw-materials prices. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. acquired Israel’s Frutarom Industries Ltd. for $7.1 billion last year. Potential buyers have started lining up for DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s nutrition and biosciences arm, which the company is considering unloading.

Innophos’ ingredients are used to improve the taste and texture of sports drinks, baked goods and cheeses, according to the company’s annual report. It also makes scrubbing agents for toothpaste as well as ingredients that make vitamins easier to consume.

(Updates share price in third paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Kiel Porter in Chicago at kporter17@bloomberg.net;Myriam Balezou in London at mbalezou@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Liana Baker at lbaker75@bloomberg.net, ;Dinesh Nair at dnair5@bloomberg.net, Matthew Monks, Michael Hytha

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.