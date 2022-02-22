(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s farmers union said food supply chains must share the pain of surging production costs, which would further raise grocery prices for household budgets that are already strained.

A gauge of agricultural inputs climbed over 18% in the year to November, including a tripling in fertilizer prices, National Farmers Union President Minette Batters said at the group’s conference in Birmingham on Tuesday. Worker wages are likely to rise, and growers can’t bear all of the hit, she said.

Her comments echo challenges facing farmers around the world. Unfavorable crop weather, high energy costs and snarled supply chains have helped lift a measure of agriculture prices to near an all-time high. That’s funneling through to bigger price tags at supermarkets, adding to inflationary pressures hitting consumer pockets and contributing to a global hunger crisis.

“Farmers are price takers, as we all know we cannot set the price for our products,” Batters said. “Any pain needs to be shared fairly through the supply chain and not heaped back onto the farm gate.”

A shortage of workers is also adding to headaches for food suppliers. A lack of labor at slaughterhouses due to the U.K.’s changing immigration policy has led to some 40,000 pigs being culled and “simply thrown away,” Batters said.

“The current situation in the pig sector could have, and should have, been avoided,” she said.

