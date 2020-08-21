(Bloomberg) -- Meituan Dianping’s quarterly revenue beat analysts’ estimates as demand for takeout services bounced back from the disruptions caused by the coronovirus pandemic in China.

The world’s largest meal delivery service reported sales climbed 8.9% to 24.7 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) in the June quarter, compared with the 23.6 billion yuan average of analysts’ estimates. The company reported surprise net income of 2.2 billion yuan, compared with the 643 million-yuan loss projected by analysts.

Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meituan has seen a gradual pick-up in its core food delivery business after the company posted its first ever quarterly revenue decline in the three months ended March during the Covid-19 shutdowns. Still, consumers remain wary amid sluggish economic growth and the possibility of a resurgence in virus cases, denting appetite for restaurant dining, hotels and other hospitality services.

Daily delivery orders topped the 40 million milestone earlier this month, Jefferies said in an Aug. 9 note. It had taken the company about a year to grow orders by the latest 10 million, accelerating from the 14 months it took to increase daily orders from 20 million to 30 million, analysts led by Thomas Chong wrote, adding that they are “positive about daily delivery order volume in the long run.”

Shares of Meituan have more than doubled this year, lifting the value of the company to more than $160 billion. The stock was unexpectedly left off a list of new entrants into Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index last week, following a change in rules that allowed dual-class shares.

Amid increasing competition in its core takeout business from rivals including Ant and SF Express -- both supported by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- Meituan had expanded into a wide array of services including online travel, groceries delivery and ride-hailing. Alibaba’s food-delivery arm Ele.me is also engaging in a subsidy battle with the startup for market leadership. In the longer run, Meituan is investing in technologies like self-driving vehicles to help cope with surging delivery demands.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Meituan’s in-store, hotel and travel businesses may continue to experience very low activity levels in 2Q despite China progressing past the worst of its virus outbreak. Demand for restaurant dining and entertainment-related services could remain weak, and consumers may continue to avoid non-essential travel. Order volumes for the company’s food delivery business may resume growth in 2Q, but monetization rate could stay low due to continued merchant commission rebates.- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.