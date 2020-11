(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc., the biggest U.S. food delivery company, is seeking to raise as much as $2.8 billion in an initial public offering that’s part of an end-of-year U.S. listings rush.

The company said in a filing Monday that it plans to sell 33 million shares for $75 to $85 each. The company can now move ahead with an IPO later this year.

