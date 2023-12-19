(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

If you’re a fan of a British Christmas dinner, and haven’t bought your groceries yet, you might breathe a sigh of relieve this morning. You’re only paying 5% more than last year for a basket that includes pudding, turkey, and cranberry sauce (all the good stuff, I know!). The data from research firm Assosia are particularly encouraging if you consider that wages are growing at a faster pace.

The figures also set the stage for hotly-anticipated inflation data tomorrow, which are expected to show overall inflation cooling to 4.3% in November — which would be the lowest rate in more than two years.

Key Business News

Struggling fashion retailer Superdry said the warm weather in early autumn led shoppers to hold off on buying its winter collection. The recent spell of colder weather went some way to help, but overall business performance fell “significantly” short of management’s expectations. Superdry shares plunged 28% at the open.

De La Rue's banknote business is seeing some recovery as demand for cold, hard cash picks up across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. It expects the amount of money in circulation to grow around 5% per year.

Whether you like him or not, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary actually deserves his potential €100 million bonus. That’s the point Bloomberg Opinion columnist Chris Bryant makes in his latest piece, much as he might squirm in saying it. Yes, O’Leary is abrasive, but he’s also one of the most successful European CEOs of his generation. You’ll struggle to find a manager who has had more of an impact on ordinary people’s lives over the past three decades, according to Bryant.

House Prices in 2024

We've managed to avoid the double-digit house price crash some were predicting at the start of the year, and things are tentatively looking up for the UK's housing market as we head into 2024.

Let's start with the good news — with markets still betting on over 100 basis points of interest rate cuts for next year, it's possible we could see a revival in the UK's (currently stagnant) housing market with affordability improving and buyers trickling back as mortgage rates revert to more manageable levels.

Demand has stayed sluggish recently but the UK's undersupply of homes has kept prices more buoyant than expected. We've also seen a slight uptick in mortgage approvals towards the end of the year, with more first-time buyers perhaps pushed into buying a property as rents continue to surge. For their part, UK surveyors are the most optimistic they’ve been on future house sales in almost two years.

It's not all sunny though — both Halifax and Nationwide currently predict that house prices will register a single-digit decline or remain broadly flat in 2024.

And of course, the Bank of England has shown no inclination yet that it plans to act on that market speculation around rate cuts. It may be that borrowing costs do in fact remain higher for longer, deterring would-be buyers. And let's not forget that mortgage rates, although falling, are still much higher than they were in 2021.

Whilst that's a rather gloomy note to end on — there's a rare glimmer of hope in the rental market.

For those for whom the thought of buying a house remains a mere pipe dream (a significant part of the population, particularly young people) — property portal Zoopla expects a “major deceleration” in rent increases during 2024. Any slowdown in spiralling rents next year will no doubt be music to the ears of the UK's renters.

— Charlotte Hughes-Morgan

