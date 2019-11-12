(Bloomberg) -- The EU’s top court says food imports originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must be labeled to show their origin.

“Foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied, where those foodstuffs come from an Israeli settlement within that territory, by the indication of that provenance,” the EU’s Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled on Tuesday.

