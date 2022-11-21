(Bloomberg) -- Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc. named Brian Sikes as its new chief executive officer to replace David MacLennan, who will take on a new role at America’s largest private company.

Sikes, who became chief operating officer last year after running Cargill’s meat business, will take the top job on Jan. 1 and MacLennan will become executive chair, the company said on Monday. The changes comes after MacLennan, who turned the 157-year old agricultural commodities trader into a protein giant, delivered two consecutive years of record profits.

Cargill posted a $6.68 billion profit in its last fiscal year, smashing the previous year’s all-time high, as pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked unprecedented volatility across agricultural markets. The Minneapolis-based company, owned by a pair of billionaire families, has about 160,000 employees across 70 countries.

“As Cargill continues to navigate dynamic global markets, both operational excellence and a clearly articulated vision driven by purpose and values will define the company’s success,” MacLennan said in a statement. He described Sikes as “a person of action and results.”

MacLennan is credited with turning Cargill -- the ‘C’ in the ‘ABCD’ group of storied crop traders -- into a meat giant and pivoting the company into high-margin businesses at a time when its major competitors -- Bunge Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., and Louis Dreyfus Co. -- were still struggling to make money from buying and selling grains. His strategy’s success catapulted Cargill into one of the biggest US beef processors.

Sikes, 54, has been with Cargill for 31 years and will be the company’s 10th CEO. He has held leadership roles in the US, Canada and Europe, and was also responsible for growing the company’s global protein and salt business.

He was the trader’s first COO since 2013, a position Cargill doesn’t usually have in its corporate structure. The last person to hold the position was MacLennan himself. Sikes has been co-signing internal memos coming from MacLennan’s office, a sign he was being groomed for the top job, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

MacLennan joined Cargill in 1991 and held various positions in places including London, Minneapolis and Geneva, before being named COO in 2011 and CEO in 2013. He put Cargill on a path to achieving gender parity by 2030, with women now representing 46% of the company’s executive team. He also hired the trader’s first female chief financial officer.

In his role as executive chair, he will ensure a “smooth” transition to Sikes, the company said. Before Cargill, MacLennan began his career in Chicago, where he was a runner, phone clerk and risk manager in the futures industry.

