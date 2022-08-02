Food Inflation Is Rampant Around the World

(Bloomberg) -- Domestic food-price inflation is still soaring, with people in low and middle-income countries particularly hard-hit, according to the World Bank.

The most recently available monthly data between March and June 2022 shows rates of increase above 5% in:

93.8% of low-income economies

89.1% of lower-middle-income economies

89% of upper-middle-income economies

about 78.6% of high-income economies

The impact is widespread. The most-affected countries are in Africa, North America, Latin America, South Asia, Europe, and Central Asia, the World Bank said in its latest food security update.

