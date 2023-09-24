Food Inflation Is Still High Around the World

(Bloomberg) -- Domestic food price inflation remains high, with people in Venezuela, Lebanon, Argentina, Turkey and Zimbabwe particularly hard hit, according to the World Bank.

The most recently available monthly data show rates of increase above 5% in:

52.6% of low-income economies (vs. 63.2% in prior reading)

86% of lower-middle-income economies (vs. 79.5% prior)

64% of upper-middle-income economies (vs. 67% prior)

73.2% of high-income economies (vs. 78.9% prior)

In real terms, food price inflation exceeded overall inflation in 81% from 162 countries where data is available, the World Bank said in its latest food security update.

