Food Inflation Is Still High Around the World

(Bloomberg) -- Domestic food price inflation remains high, with people in Venezuela, Lebanon, Argentina, Turkey and Egypt particularly hard-hit, according to the World Bank.

The most recently available monthly data show rates of increase above 5% in:

57.1% of low-income economies (vs. 63.2% in prior reading)

83% of lower-middle-income economies (vs. 79.5% prior)

59% of upper-middle-income economies (vs. 67% prior)

64.3% of high-income economies (vs. 78.9% prior)

In real terms, food price inflation exceeded overall inflation in 77% from 170 countries where figures are available, the World Bank said in its latest food security update.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.