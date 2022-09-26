(Bloomberg) -- More than half of US shoppers are willing to pay more for food that contributes to their overall well-being, a Deloitte report found.

Consumers surveyed in July said they believe fresh food can have preventative or therapeutic benefits and are willing to share data with their grocer to receive personalized shopping lists with nutritional guidance.

“Grocers who can close the information gap between fresh food and its health outcomes can be better positioned to win over consumers—and compete on aspects other than price,” Daniel Edsall, a principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP, said in the report.

The survey shows consumers continue to value healthy foods, even as double-digit inflation cuts into their supermarket budgets. In August, the cost of eating at home soared 13.5% from a year ago, the largest increase since March 1979.

Nine in 10 consumers told Deloitte they are deploying various shopping strategies to save money, including switching from brands to private labels, changing basket size and cherry-picking sales from multiple stores. One in five said they are trading down from fresh food to cheaper canned and frozen goods—and 15% said they are reducing online shopping to avoid related fees.

Two groups haven’t been as quick to change their shopping behavior, Edsall said in an interview: people who are single or earning more than $200,000 a year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.