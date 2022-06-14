(Bloomberg) -- The food truck startup Wonder, led by Jet.com founder Marc Lore, has raised $350 million, bringing its total fundraising haul to $900 million in a market where checks are getting harder to come by.

Wonder was valued by investors at $3.5 billion in the latest round, according to a person familiar with the deal who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The company operates food trucks in suburban New Jersey that people can summon to their driveways using a smartphone app. Its offerings include items from 19 restaurants, including Bobby Flay Steak and Di Fara Pizza.

Lore sold Jet.com to Walmart Inc. in 2016 for $3.3 billion, after selling the parent company behind his earlier startup, Diapers.com, to Amazon.com Inc. in 2010. The fundraising round was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

