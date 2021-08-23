(Bloomberg) -- The amount of food wasted by British households has returned to pre-pandemic levels as the reopening of the economy means families backtrack on food-saving habits and opt for more take-away meals.

Three in 10 U.K. citizens are classified as “high food wasters,” up from 20% in April 2020, according to the latest survey by WRAP, a charity promoting environmental sustainability and recycling. The spike in reported food waste coincided with lockdown restrictions easing in June and July, it said Monday.

That’s a reversal of last year’s trend when positive behaviors like planning, batch cooking and freezing led to a 43% drop in food waste. Now these good habits are at risk as people face the return of time pressures while replacing food with more take-outs.

“The return of busy lifestyles means we are falling back into our old ways,” Sarah Clayton, WRAP’s head of citizen behavior change, said in a statement. “After the shocking news from the IPCC this month, it is imperative we remember that wasting food feeds climate change and most food waste happens in the home.”

