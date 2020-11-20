Nov 20, 2020
Foot Locker Rises After Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Sales
(Bloomberg) -- Foot Locker Inc. rose in early trading after surprisingly robust same-store sales powered earnings past analysts’ estimates.
- The athletic-footwear retailer said Friday that comparable sales rose 7.7% in the period, better than the 0.9% analysts expected according to Consensus Metrix. Adjusted earnings of $1.21 a share topped the estimate of 66 cents compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Foot Locker continued the resilience it has shown earlier in the pandemic, although the pace slowed somewhat from the second quarter. That period, reported in August, saw same-store sales surge 18%. The company cited fiscal stimulus as aiding its second-quarter results -- a factor notably absent more recently.
- The New York-based company said back-to-school sales were late to kick in because of Covid-related delays but that momentum built as the quarter wore on. More than 10% of Foot Locker’s stores are temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
- Foot Locker again declined to provide 2020 guidance, though the company said its $2 billion in liquidity leaves it financially and operationally prepared to navigate the continuing upheaval.
Market Reaction
- Foot Locker shares rose as much as 6.8% in premarket trading and were up 3.7% to $42.87 at 7:16 a.m. in New York. The stock was up 6% this year through Thursday.
