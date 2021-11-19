Nov 19, 2021
Foot Locker Slumps on Worries About Holiday Supply-Chain Woes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Foot Locker Inc. fell after reporting some results that missed Wall Street’s expectations as a supply-chain crunch pressures the sneaker retailer ahead of the holiday shopping season.
- Comparable-store sales, a key retail metric, rose 2.2% last quarter, the company said Friday. Analysts had been expecting a gain of 2.9%, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Like many retailers, Foot Locker has faced challenges from transportation logjams in Asia. “We expect global supply-chain constraints to persist throughout the fourth quarter,” Foot Locker Chief Financial Officer Andrew Page said in a statement. However, the retailer believes it is “positioned for the holiday season.”
- The company said demand was robust last quarter, pointing to strong results for the back-to-school shopping season.
- In another positive sign, gross margin improved last quarter to 34.7% from 30.9%. The company credited more full-price selling, a trend seen across the retail sector.
- That boost to profitability helped generate adjusted earnings of $1.93 a share. Analysts expected $1.38 on average.
Market Reaction
- The shares fell 5.7% at 8:09 a.m. in premarket trading on Friday. The stock gained 42% this year through Thursday’s close.
