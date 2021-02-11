(Bloomberg) -- The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee is expected to announce the official resignation of its chief, former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, and the appointment of his successor, Japanese football hall-of-famer Saburo Kawabuchi, following an emergency meeting of the group Friday afternoon.

The change, less than six months before the games are set to begin, reflects the growing uproar over sexist comments Mori made earlier this month, when he said women talk too much in meetings.

Global stakeholders, including the International Olympic Committee and Toyota Motor Corp. and other sponsors of the games, reacted with broad condemnation. Hundreds of volunteers quit in protest and the organizing committee received some 4,000 critical calls and emails, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she wouldn’t attend a meeting with Mori and IOC chief Thomas Bach scheduled later this month. When asked about Mori in a press conference at the Australian Open, top-ranked tennis star Naomi Osaka called his remarks ignorant.

Masa Takaya, a spokesperson for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, had no comment when reached by phone Thursday.

The scandal is only the latest setback for the summer Olympics, which were postponed a year because of the Covid pandemic. Even as the city endures another virus-related state of emergency and according to one survey, only 16% of Japanese think the event should go ahead as planned, organizers remain stalwart.

Kawabuchi, 84, had a long football career, first as a player, then as a manager and in the early 2000s, head of the Japanese Football Association. “If I take over as the Olympic chief, I hope to do my best to make the Tokyo games successful,” Kawabuchi said after his meeting with Mori, according to NHK.

While the pressure on Mori to resign suggests a growing intolerance for outright sexism, Kawabuchi is hardly a radical choice, said Kanae Doi, director at the Japan office of Human Rights Watch. “There needs to be a very drastic, structural change to achieve gender equality,” she said.

