(Bloomberg) -- Lawrence Taylor, formerly of the New York Giants and three times defensive player of the year, has been arrested in Florida, TMZ Sports reports.

A Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says Taylor was booked on charges of sex offender violations, according to TMZ Sports, which notes that some registered sex offenders are required to notify law enforcement of name or residence changes. Taylor was declared a sex offender in 2011.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.