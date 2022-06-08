(Bloomberg) -- Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter and his former heir apparent Michel Platini are set to appear in a Swiss court on Wednesday accused of corruption in a case that revives past scandals ahead of this year’s controversial World Cup in Qatar.

The duo, who once sat atop the thrones of global soccer’s top governing bodies, are charged with embezzlement and forgery over a 2 million-franc ($2.1 million) payment to Platini in 2011, years after he’d ceased working as a consultant to FIFA.

Blatter, 86, argued before the trial that the money was “a wage payment that was due” to Platini and “was correctly declared” as such, “billed accordingly and approved by all responsible FIFA authorities.”

But prosecutors say the belated payout to the legendary French international midfielder, by then the head of the European soccer federation UEFA, was “made without a legal basis.” They allege the money wasn’t owed to Platini and that he wasn’t entitled to the social security contributions he claimed on it. Blatter’s crime, according to prosecutors, was to confirm and approve the invoices.

The trial in the city of Bellinzona bookends a tumultous decade for FIFA. In mid-2015 police raided luxury Zurich hotels where its executives had gathered, as part of a coordinated international probe into allegations of racketeering, money laundering and wire fraud. Swiss-born Blatter resigned days later as head of the organization he’d run since 1998.

Both men were banned from football in December 2015 over the payment scandal, scuttling 66-year-old Platini’s chances of becoming FIFA president. They have previously denied wrongdoing, saying the payment fulfilled a verbal contract between them for services Platini provided to World Cup organizer FIFA from 1998 to 2002. Platini’s lawyer, Dominic Nellen, didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

Before turning to soccer administration, Platini had a brilliant playing career. He captained the French team that won the 1984 European Championship and was awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or three times.

The trial comes at an awkward time for Zurich-based FIFA, which is a private plaintiff in the court proceedings. November’s World Cup in Qatar was intended as a festival of international football that would blaze a new trail for the game in the Gulf region. But it’s been mired in controversy following allegations that scores of workers died building stadiums and other infrastructure in the dozen years since Qatar was chosen to host the event.

US prosecutors in 2020 issued an indictment against a dozen individuals in which it alleged three were paid bribes in 2010 to vote for Qatar. Platini was questioned in 2019 by French financial police, who have been conducting their own investigation into the allegations.

