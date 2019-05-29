(Bloomberg) -- Austin Box was a home-grown football star at the University of Oklahoma in 2010 when back surgery to repair an injury got him started on powerful opioid painkillers that would end his life at the age of 22, his father testified through tears on Wednesday.

A medical examiner’s report showed Box, a starting linebacker, had five prescription painkillers and an anti-anxiety drug in his system when he died, just a week after graduation. He was planning to play his final year on the team while attending law school, his father said.

“We never suspected’’ that Austin had started taking opioids, Craig Box told Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma, where the state has put Johnson & Johnson on trial for claims that the company and other drugmakers used illegal marketing campaigns for their medications and helped to create a public-health crisis.

Box was among more than 4,000 people in the state who died over the past two decades from opioid abuse, according to a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Michael J. Hunter. The lawsuit -- one of more than 1,900 filed by U.S. governmental bodies against opioid drugmakers and distributors -- is the first of those civil cases to go to trial.

The suits are seeking to collect billions of dollars as compensation for tax dollars spent on dealing with the fallout of drug abuse. The outcome in Oklahoma, where J&J is facing allegations under the state’s public-nuisance law, could impact claims and settlement talks involving other states, cities and counties.

Craig Box, a lawyer in Enid, Oklahoma, acknowledged during his testimony that his son wasn’t taking any J&J-branded painkillers when he died. An autopsy found traces of the painkillers Opana from Endo International Plc and OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP, along with morphine, hydrocodone and hydromorphone. He also was taking Pfizer Inc.’s Xanax anti-anxiety drug, according to the report.

Hunter also sued Purdue and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for their roles in the crisis. Purdue, the top marketer in the state, settled in March for $270 million. Teva agreed on Sunday to pay $85 million, sending the company’s shares plunging 12% Monday.

J&J shares extended losses for a third day on Wednesday, falling another 4.8%, as investors pondered the drugmaker’s legal risks. The stock is now trading at its lowest level in four months.

The company says it controlled a tiny share of the opioid painkiller market in Oklahoma and that it is being blamed for the bad acts of other drugmakers, including Purdue and Teva.

In the wake of their son’s death, Craig Box said he and his wife, Gail, formed a foundation to help educate parents about the threat of prescription opioid painkillers.

“We heard from so many parents around the country who’d also lost their child to these drugs,’’ Craig Box said.

Gail Box has become a well-known speaker about opioid addiction in Oklahoma and was appointed to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services’ board.

The case is State of Oklahoma v. Purdue Pharma LP, CJ-2017-816, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, District Court (Norman).

