(Bloomberg) -- One of the most disruptive moments in European football will be replayed in the region’s top court this week when planners of a rebel league including elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus accuse the sport’s governing bodies of illegally upending their breakaway.

Lawyers for the company behind the short-lived European Super League will tell judges at the European Union’s Court of Justice that UEFA and FIFA -- organizers of the multibillion-euro Champions League and World Cup -- colluded to create an “insurmountable barrier” to a new tournament, in flagrant breach of competition law.

The project, which initially involved six teams from England, three from Italy and three from Spain, crumbled last year, just days after its creation, following a political and public uproar across the continent, as well as threats from UEFA and FIFA that any player or club taking part would be expelled from their competitions. The collapse was inevitable after all the English clubs involved pulled out of the project, followed by Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

What’s at stake in the court case is “how UEFA and FIFA have to deal with it next time,” said Ben Van Rompuy, an assistant professor of competition law at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. While the Super League is “dead and buried” for the moment, “I’m pretty sure that project will come back on the table in years to come,” he said.

The Super League company was set up under Spanish law in 2021. Following the objections of UEFA and FIFA, the company sued them in a Spanish commercial court for violating EU antitrust rules. The court last year sought the EU tribunal’s views on a number of questions on the scope of EU law in what might become a precedent-setting case for the world of sports.

UEFA said ahead of Monday’s hearing that it’s confident in its legal position “and grateful for demonstrated support and commitment from national governments, European institutions, fans, member associations and stakeholders” and that “football should remain open and accessible to everyone.” FIFA declined to comment.

The Super League declined to make any comments ahead of the hearing. Juventus is still committed to a possible Super League project, a spokesperson said, while Real Madrid is also still part, a spokesperson said. Barcelona declined to comment.

Media rights are a key issue likely to come up during the two days in court. The UEFA Champions League and its two additional competitions, the Europa League and Conference League, are estimated to bring in 8.9 billion euros ($9 billion) from media rights between 2021 and 2024, according to data from media consultancy firm Enders Analysis.

That money is distributed by UEFA to European football teams. 55% goes to teams that played in the competitions, while 45% goes to other teams in Europe further down the football pyramid.

By contrast, the European Super League would have split its media revenues among a small elite group of teams, 15 of whom were set to be ever present. The Super League intended to make possible “solidarity payments” of 320 million euros a year to teams outside the new league, according to a draft of the proposal seen by Bloomberg.

Skating Ban

A ruling from the EU court, which will be binding for the Spanish tribunal deciding on the dispute, won’t be likely until next year. An advocate general of the EU court will first provide a non-binding opinion, which usually comes some six months after a hearing and often indicates which way the judgment might go.

The soccer fight will follow a dispute earlier in the day concerning similar legal issues with potentially greater ramifications for sport.

The International Skating Union is challenging EU antitrust regulators findings of wrongdoing in a dispute over its threat to ban a pair of Dutch speed skaters from the Winter Olympics for taking part in unauthorized events.

“The threat of a lifetime ban for athletes who are 100% dependent for their profession on their federation, is a completely different story than a top European football club, which could viably enter an alternative competition, make tons of money, without taking part in other European and perhaps even national competitions,” said Van Rompuy.

The cases are: C-333/21 European Super league Company, C-124/21 P International Skating Union v. Commission.

