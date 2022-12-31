It’s not too often that all S&P 500 Index industry groups do this well. In fact, it’s the first time that all 11 sectors will finish with double-digit gains, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2001. The S&P 500 Energy Index is the year’s biggest winner, advancing more than 47 per cent after being the worst performer in 2020 with a loss of more than 37 per cent. The last time all 11 groups finished in the green was back in 2019, but only 10 saw double-digits: Energy posted a single-digit advance of 7.6 per cent. However, nine sectors had gains of 20 per cent or more.