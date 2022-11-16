(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s election on Saturday is likely to be close, with nearly a thousand candidates from dozens of parties vying for the hearts and minds of a record 21 million voters, via their stomachs.

Voters, many struggling to afford meat and other food amid soaring inflation, are looking for whichever party can most convincingly promise economic and price stability. But other factors are also at stake in the contest for 222 parliamentary seats, including an end to the political chaos that’s engulfed the Southeast Asian nation in the past four years.

The ruling Barisan Nasional coalition hopes to secure a clear majority and redeem itself following its defeat at the 2018 polls, when it was thrown out after six decades in power because of the 1MDB corruption case. Four years and three governments later, the billion-dollar graft scandal has taken a back seat on the campaign trail as Malaysians brace for the highest annual inflation in five years.

“I can close one eye toward corruption, as long as they make sure we’re taken care of,” said Ahmad Zaini, a ride-share driver in Selangor, the richest state in the country. “Just look at the price of chicken, how are we supposed to eat?”

Malaysia favorite meat has become unaffordable for some after higher costs for imported feed and demand from overseas pushed the price above the government’s cap of 9.40 ringgit ($2.07) per kilogram. The price ceiling was at 8.90 ringgit in June.

Inflation Dents Malaysia PM Popularity in Poll Ahead of Election

The ruling coalition’s main contender is Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan alliance, which pulled off a shock victory in 2018 but fell apart after 22 months in government due to infighting. Other alliances in the fray are led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and Malaysia’s senior statesman, the 97-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

Both main alliances are promising cash handouts to help offset higher costs, with BN pledging at least 2,208 ringgit a month. That’s a welcome offer for the 6 million young, first-time voters who are especially vulnerable to rising costs.

The median salary of 20-24 year olds was 1,464 ringgit in 2021, less than the national minimum wage of 1,500 ringgit, according to data from the National Statistics Department. That’s well below the cost of living estimated by the central bank back in 2018. Bank Negara Malaysia said then that that the living wage for couples living in Kuala Lumpur without children should be 4,500 ringgit a month, and with two children, it should be 6,500 ringgit.

Crowded Malaysian Election Field Adds Risk of No Clear Majority

Still, the crowded battlefield means the country’s political problems may not be solved in this election. If no clear majority emerges, the main coalitions may once again be forced to negotiate with minority parties to form a government. And while the 1MDB saga may have been left behind, new political scandals are dogging several leading candidates.

Whoever wins will have to deal with a slowdown in the economy after a rapid, but uneven rebound from the pandemic. Gross domestic product grew at a region-beating 14.2% in the latest quarter thanks to tailwinds from commodities and oil and robust manufacturing, but inflation has almost doubled from the start of the year, despite subsidies on food and fuel. The central bank’s growth target for 2023 is 4%-5% versus an estimate of more than 7% this year, to reflect the weakness of the global outlook.

“Impending global headwinds may be the risk to watch” for a recovery that has been uneven across different sectors, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore.

To try to topple BN again, Anwar’s alliance is targeting swing states such as Perak, on the west coast of mainland Malaysia. Perak has changed provincial governments four times since 2008. With BN’s share of the state’s 24 parliamentary seats slipping from 14 to 11 in the past three national elections, PH hopes to wrest back the state.

“Perak has swung back and forth since 2008, and Anwar’s decision to contest here has brought back a lot of interest in the election,” said Wong Chee Heng, a retired teacher from Taiping, a town in the state. Wong said he backs the opposition.

PH has been gaining traction with voters. The alliance may emerge with the biggest share of votes, a survey by YouGov showed just days before the election. The poll also featured growing support for Muhiyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional among ethnic Malay majority.

PN’s rally in Kuala Lumpur Monday night drew large crowds despite the heavy rain, with supporters staying late to hear Muhyiddin and leaders including Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Like in 2018, Anwar’s PH is relying on an anti-corruption ticket. A scandal over procurement of warships that broke out in August and an investigation into one of BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s foundations is turning some voters away from the ruling coalition.

“I’m clearly for the Pakatan Harapan coalition as they stand against corruption,” said 22-year-old Fikri Irfan, who braved heavy rain to attend a rally by the main opposition alliance at Tangga Batu in Malacca. “I would like to give Anwar Ibrahim another chance.”

