For Police, Social Media Is Now Part of the Job

(Bloomberg) -- When police officer David Gomez was first stationed at a school in rural Idaho, he thought he’d spend his time breaking up fights in bathrooms and scanning the hallways for weed. Instead, he found that almost every problem was either happening on social media or started there. This week on Decrypted, reporter Shelly Banjo explores how age-old dangers like drugs, child predators and school shooters have shifted onto new platforms, and how one school has tried to adapt.

Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

