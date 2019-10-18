(Bloomberg) -- A 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am once owned by Burt Reynolds could be yours next week. Just don’t ask where it came from.

The U.S. Marshals Service is auctioning about 150 luxury cars seized from the alleged ringleaders of what authorities say was an $800 million investment scheme run through a mobile solar generator company. Alleged Victims included Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The Oct. 26 auction in Woodland, California, will be livestreamed, allowing buyers around the world to bid. “It is rare for the U.S. Marshals to hold an auction of such a stunning collection of vehicles,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Lasha Boyden with the Sacramento office of the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.

FBI agents seized the cars in December from Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, who ran the generator company, DC Solar. Aside from Berkshire, alleged victims included Progressive Corp., and East West Bancorp Inc. The vehicle collection boasts 1960s Ford Mustangs, 1990s Humvees, a 1960 Austin-Healey and, of course, the classic Pontiac that Reynolds owned in homage of his ride in ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’ In all, the collection is valued at more than $6 million, according to the company hosting the auction.

An attorney who has represented Jeff Carpoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

