For Sexual Consent in Spain, Only ‘Yes Means Yes’ With New Law

(Bloomberg) -- A new law in Spain requires an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations, as the country tries to remove ambiguity from rape and assault cases.

Consent must be conveyed through actions that “clearly express the will of the person.” Silence or passivity will no longer be accepted as signs of willingness. Congress passed the legislation on Thursday with 205 lawmakers voting in favor and 141 against.

Spain’s Equality Ministry is behind the new law. It has also pushed through a number of recent initiatives and campaigns -- including a landmark transgender rights bill and a 16-week paternity leave -- despite strong opposition from conservatives who have called the measures unnecessary and patronizing.

Still, a majority of the parties in the fragmented parliament have been supportive of the latest legislation, known as the “Only yes means yes” law. There’s also been public support amid a number of high-profile rape and abuse cases, including one in 2016 that made headlines around the world.

On that occasion, five men were convicted of sexual abuse, not rape, because the survivor was “silent and passive” during the assault and therefore wasn’t deemed to have objected to what was happening. The Supreme Court overturned the verdict in 2019 and the men were convicted of rape, with their sentences rising to 15 years each from nine.

The new law removes the distinction between abuse and assault. Assault survivors will no longer be required to prove that they were coerced either through violence or intimidation, or that they resisted an assault.

It also sets fines for street harassment and for sharing intimate images and videos of a person without their consent.

The number of rapes reported to Spanish police rose by 34% in 2021 from 2020, a trend the Justice Ministry attributes to greater social awareness that makes survivors more willing to report to law enforcement.

(Updates with vote result in second paragraph)

