(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund says net-zero targets aren’t much help in its climate-change fight, preferring to invest its billions in green technology while supporting energy companies in their drive to cut emissions.

“We will not be authentic if we just make a pledge without this ability in the real world to see the transition happen,” said Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive officer of GIC Pte., among the world’s largest sovereign funds.

The “easiest” way to hit net-zero targets would be to invest in tech firms and other companies with low emissions, Lim said in an interview discussing the fund’s annual report released Wednesday. “We are not so sure how that is helpful,” he said, adding it would mean passing assets onto others to hold high-carbon assets. “That doesn’t seem like a good way for us.”

While many global managers including BlackRock Inc. and Amundi SA have set net-zero targets by 2050 or sooner, many sovereign wealth funds such as Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s biggest, haven’t done so. The former executive secretary of the United Nations convention on climate change last year said these funds -- running a combined $10 trillion in assets -- will end up on the wrong side of history if they cling to this strategy.

Lim said his fund prefers to tackle climate change by engaging with portfolio companies as they transition to more sustainable practices, recognizing that the shift from fossil fuels won’t happen over night. In GIC’s view, dumping energy stocks isn’t the answer either.

“You can’t live without fossil fuels until you have the renewable capacity,” said Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Jaensubhakij. “Divestment alone doesn’t drive the transition plan to where it needs to go.”

GIC is also boosting its investments in green technology, backing companies like Climeworks AG, a Swiss carbon removal firm, and MioTech, a startup that tracks environmental, social and governance practices in China.

“Our aim is to be helpful to the real world moving to net zero,” said Lim. “We like to see sustainability as a mainstream thing, not a side hustle.”

GIC, which doesn’t publish its assets under management, is estimated to run about $799 billion, according to research company Global SWF. A competing firm, SWFI, pegs the assets at $690 billion.

