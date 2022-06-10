(Bloomberg) --

It’s a market environment that Alanis Morissette could write a verse about. Any positive upcoming US economic data may very well receive a poor reaction in the stock market, since it could embolden the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive campaign to tame inflation.

Anthony Saglimbene, global markets strategist at Ameriprise Financial, joined the latest episode of “What Goes Up” to discuss how to navigate a market where good news is bad news again. Isn’t it ironic?

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.