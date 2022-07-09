For Workers Who Want Abortion Privacy, Staying Quiet Is Only the First Step

(Bloomberg) -- In the two weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, a new question has emerged for workers: how to keep an abortion secret from colleagues or managers?

Companies’ new abortion-related benefits expose both employers and employees to legal and privacy risks. Workers also fear enduring judgment or gossip among their colleagues if their procedure is disclosed, particularly in states where abortion is now illegal, according to Elaine Davis, chief human resources officer of health benefits administrator HealthComp.

And while sensitive patient health information is federally protected via the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, or HIPAA, benefits administered separately, such as travel reimbursement for an out-of-state abortion, are not.

For employees, one way around this quagmire is to identify avenues of care with longstanding privacy practices, such as accessing benefits via health insurance — which would be covered under the law.

For example, arrangements between health insurance providers and employers would typically give the latter access to data on how many times a medical procedure was performed on employees over a year, but not which employees underwent the procedure. That would add “another level of data protection,” according to Amy Spurling, chief executive of stipend perks platform Compt.

“Employers have no idea who is accessing what medical care,” Spurling said. “This is by design for all parties involved.”

Any inquiries into an employee’s specific procedure would be a red flag indicating a lower commitment to full confidentiality, said Spurling, adding that her company provides out-of-state travel stipends without asking the health service obtained on the trip.

There are times when unwanted leaks emerge — surprisingly — from employees themselves. It's also crucial that they don’t freely volunteer their information because doing so would effectively negate the privacy protections in place at work, according to attorney Joshua Sutin, head of the employee benefits group at Chamberlain Hrdlicka law firm.

“My advice would be to not tell anybody,” Sutin said.

That could be complicated by employees’ personal relationships at work, with nearly a third of 3,000 respondents surveyed by Olivet Nazarene University saying they have a colleague whom they consider to be their best friend.

One Step Further

Employers could do their part by substantially bolstering confidentiality procedures and identifying the avenues of care that are most likely to carry their own additional layers of privacy protections.

Companies can also create systems that prioritize confidentiality. Human resources and finance departments are already incentivized to minimize any internal paper trail related to pregnancy terminations, especially in states where it’s illegal to abet abortion. Sutin suggests companies take privacy a step further by aligning with HIPAA practices even for programs that are not governed by the law, which covers any entity with sensitive health information.

“HIPAA principals are a pretty high level of security and privacy,” he said. “Even if a plan isn’t subject to HIPAA, we’d still recommend that you maintain and train at that level.”

Explaining these confidentiality measures is just as important as offering the benefits themselves, especially on procedures related to abortion.

Employee assistance programs — or EAPs — provide a cautionary tale of what happens when employees doubt that benefits are truly confidential. Typically providing mental health care, these programs see notoriously low usage rates: only 4% of workers access them annually, even with 98% of mid-to-large companies offering them, according to Mental Health America, which says that employees are commonly “fearful that their employer may be tracking their usage of mental health services.”

Workers won’t access programs unless they know their organizations are truly committed to both the benefit and privacy, according to Bernard Dyme, CEO of Perspectives, an EAP provider.

“If you’re really committed to helping your employees, then you should partner with organizations that really emphasize confidentiality and work with you to get the word out there, and provide psychological safety in the organization,” Dyme said. “Then you’re going to get higher utilization.”

