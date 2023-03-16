Force Royal Mail to Deliver All Letters Six Days a Week, Say MPs

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail has “systemically failed” to meet its obligation to deliver letters across Britain six days a week, according to a parliamentary report published Friday.

Members of Parliament urged regulator Ofcom to open an enforcement investigation into the company after finding evidence that it was prioritizing parcels, which have become a more lucrative market due to widespread online shopping.

The MPs said Royal Mail — which forms part of International Distributions Services Plc — “has deprioritized delivery of letters as a matter of company policy.”

It also called for a separate probe, by the UK’s information commissioner, into technology the company used to monitor postal workers’ movements.

Royal Mail’s chief executive officer, Simon Thompson, said last month that the data was not used for performance management, but MPs said Friday that it had been used “both explicitly in disciplinary cases and as a tool by local managers to dissuade staff from stopping during their rounds.”

They said Thompson has misled Parliament “whether intentionally or inadvertently.” The CEO was recalled to give more evidence to the committee last month after MPs said they were not convinced he had provided accurate answers during a session in January.

“Ofcom must start enforcement proceedings to ensure everyone gets a consistent service wherever they are,” said Darren Jones, a Labour MP who chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee.

Rogue Managers

Thompson and fellow executives blamed “rogue managers“ after they were presented with evidence of postal workers being told to prioritize parcels.

“I find it hard to believe that such widespread breaches of company policy and legal obligations are down to a national network of rogue workers conspiring against management,“ Jones said Friday.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said in an emailed statement that it rejected the suggestion that it had misled the committee. It said it was proud to deliver a universal service and “will be reviewing the consistent application” of its legal obligation.

