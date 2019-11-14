(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., which pioneered the racy pony-car body style 55 years ago, will use the Mustang name and insignia on an electric crossover utility vehicle coming next year.

The automaker said it’s expanding the Mustang stable for the first time with a model that will lead its charge in the electric-vehicle market dominated by Tesla Inc. The battery-powered Mustang Mach-E will be unveiled Nov. 17 at an event in Los Angeles.

Ford is spending $11 billion to roll out 40 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2022. It’s employing a strategy of electrifying its icons, first with the Mustang electric crossover and then with hybrid and battery-electric versions of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck. The automaker aims to show its EVs can be fast and tough and aren’t just so-called compliance cars intended to meet more-stringent environmental regulations.

Ford is beginning its pivot toward electrification by closing a 46-year-old engine factory in suburban Detroit that produces big V8 engines for the Mustang Shelby GT350. The United Auto Workers, now voting on a new contract with the automaker, is concerned the switch from gasoline to battery power endangers employment of 35,000 union members.

