Ford Motor Co. will double factory capacity for its electric F-150 Lightning to 150,000 trucks a year and will start taking orders this week for the model, which goes on sale this spring.

Ford had received nearly 200,000 nonbinding reservations for the truck and will begin accepting true orders on Jan. 6, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said in a statement Tuesday. Ford stopped accepting reservations last month, saying it enough for all of the Lightning’s first year of production.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has accelerated Ford’s push into electric vehicles, with plans to build three battery factories and a plant to assemble the next generation electric F-Series in Tennessee and Kentucky. He said last month that Ford would be able to build 600,000 EVs annually by 2024.