(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is cutting 580 engineering jobs nearly two months after moving to split the company into separate internal combustion and electric vehicle divisions.

Roughly 350 salaried employees and 230 agency workers will be cut across a “mix” of internal combustion and electric vehicle engineering teams, according to a company spokesperson. Ford has more than 182,000 employees globally. The cuts were first reported by The Detroit Free Press.

Ford announced the reorganization plan in early March, which includes a new division called Model e that is dedicated to developing electric vehicles, software, and connected-vehicle technology. The other division, Ford Blue, is focused on combustion-engine vehicles.

Ford is also undergoing a larger streamlining effort called “Ford+” that was announced in May 2021.

“We continue to align staffing around the critical skills needed to deliver our products, services, and the Ford+ plan,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We are making adjustments in select U.S. engineering teams, which includes some reassignments as well as a reduction of approximately 350 salaried and 230 agency positions.”

