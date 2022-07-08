(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 100,000 hybrid vehicles and expanding an existing recall of traditional SUVs over worries that the automobiles could catch fire.

The new effort involves Escapes, Mavericks and Lincoln Corsairs from model years 2020 through 2022, Ford said Friday. While there are no accidents or injuries associated with the issue behind the latest recall, the company said the vehicles are at risk of igniting under the hoods due to a leak of engine oil or fuel vapor.

The new recall was reported earlier by Reuters.

Ford said in a separate statement that it’s expanding a recall of 2021 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators over a similar fire concern related to the battery junction box. The action, which comes after one reported injury, now covers a total of 66,221 vehicles.

The automaker said it’s in communication with dealers on a remedy for the issue and is making parts available as quickly as possible. Dealers will inspect the junction box and replace affected components if necessary.

For the hybrid electrics, Ford said dealers will modify the under engine shield and active grille shutter.

