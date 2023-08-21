(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is facing a federal investigation of a recall that prompted the carmaker to temporarily halt deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E last year.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is opening a recall query of Ford’s June 2022 recall of 48,924 Mach-Es from the 2021 and 2022 model years, which were made at the company’s plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico. The agency said it received 12 complaints from drivers who said they experienced battery failures after their cars were fixed with a software patch that owners could get over-the-air or at the dealer.

NHTSA said in a document posted to its website on Monday it launched the new inquiry to “assess the remedy” prescribed in Ford’s recall. The agency also increased the number of recalls involved in the recall inquiry to 64,727.

