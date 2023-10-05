(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s tentative deal with an investor to take over its Saarlouis, Germany, factory has broken down, jeopardizing the future of around 3,000 jobs at the plant it plans to close.

A potential investor “suddenly and unexpectedly” broke off talks about acquiring the site, the plant’s union chief Markus Thal said Thursday in a statement.

Ford said that the investor had signed a non-binding agreement for the plant in June, and “following a rigorous due diligence process and negotiation, which also included the Saarland Government, the investor decided not to go ahead with the project.”

Ford is shrinking its extensive footprint in Europe with thousands of job cuts while also investing billions to retool for the electric age. The company’s lineup of mass-market passenger cars has for years suffered from low returns, in contrast to its thriving commercial vans unit.

Read more: Ford Will Cut 3,800 Jobs in Europe as EV Shift Takes Hold

The Saarlouis factory currently employs roughly 4,500 people. Ford has guaranteed 1,000 jobs at the site once assembly of its Ford Focus model stops in 2025.

The automaker and the German state of Saarland previously held talks with potential investors including BYD Co., the largest domestic automaker in China, several smaller manufacturers, as well as a German maker of solar panel modules, people familiar with the matter have said.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported earlier that the potential deal for the plant had broken down.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.