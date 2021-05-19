(Bloomberg) -- Linda Zhang, chief engineer of Ford Motor Co.’s new electric F-150 pickup, steers a 3-ton rig onto a test track at the automaker’s suburban Detroit proving grounds and mashes the accelerator. In about four seconds, she says, “We’re at 60” miles per hour. Then a heartbeat later as the G-forces bear down, “We’re at 100.”No wonder Ford calls its newest model the Lightning. Two electric motors give the pickup 563 horsepower capable of propeling its 6,500 pounds at sports-car speed. That’s what President Joe Biden discovered Tuesday as he took it for a spin during a visit to Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan, test track and declared: “This sucker’s quick!”

Yet it can still tow up to 10,000 pounds and jounce through the mud and ruts of an off-road course just like its conventional gas-powered counterpart.Those speedy and sturdy attributes are key ingredients of a formula Ford is hoping will enable its F-150 Lightning to stand out in a soon-to-be crowded field of electric pickups. By the time the truck goes on sale in the middle of next year, it will already be trailing the arrival of Tesla Inc.’s Cybertruck, General Motor Co.’s GMC Hummer pickup and eagerly anticipated startup Rivian Automotive Inc.’s R1T.

Electrifying the F-150, Ford’s golden goose, is critical to the company, which introduced the vehicle with a splashy ceremony at its headquarters on Wednesday, a day after Biden toured the plant that will build it. The gasoline version of the F-Series truck line generates $42 billion in revenue a year -- making it larger than McDonald’s, Nike and Starbucks -- and it hauls in most of Ford’s profit.“It is incredibly important that this vehicle be a success for us,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of the Americas and international markets, said in an interview. “Absolutely.”

The F-Series has been the best-selling gasoline-fueled vehicle line in America for four decades, but Ford isn’t taking that brand loyalty for granted when it comes to EVs. It remains to be seen if the market for electric pickups is as attractive to tech bros as it is to traditional truckers.“Will they buy from Ford, that’s been a truck-making expert for decades, or will they buy from an upstart because they’re attracted to a new brand?” asked Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for AutoTrader, a unit of researcher Cox Automotive. “We just don’t know.”

Cavernous ‘Frunk’

Ford is looking to improve the odds of making the Lightning a hit. It has set a price starting just under $40,000 -- about the same as a gas-powered version -- and created a cavernous “frunk,” or front truck. At the touch of a button on the key fob, the hood and grille lift to reveal more than 14 cubic feet of space that can handle 400 pounds of cargo and includes a deep well with a drain for iced beverages.“I was surprised that it’s going to start at $40,000, which is actually $2,500 cheaper than a base XL crew cab with four-wheel drive,” its gasoline equivalent, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst with researcher Guidehouse Insights, who was briefed on the truck. “And what they’re calling the mega-power frunk seems to have been very well executed.”

Ford also has given the Lightning a competitive driving range of 230 miles on the base model and 300 miles for buyers who pay extra for an extended-range battery. That’s more than Ford is offering in its electric Transit commercial van, but less than the 400 miles of range GM is promising in its electric Silverado pickup expected to debut in early 2024.

Ford’s truck uses a lithium-ion battery supplied by South Korea’s SK Innovation Co. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly manufacture batteries in the U.S., according to people familiar with the deal who asked not to be identified.

Ford has scheduled a briefing on its battery strategy for Thursday at 9 a.m. local time in Detroit.

EV Laggard

Scoring a win with an electric F-150 would go a long way toward helping Ford overcome an image as an EV laggard playing catchup to Tesla and GM, which has set a goal of going all-electric by 2035. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley recently doubled the company’s spending on EVs to $22 billion, but he has yet to detail how many models Ford will roll out or when it will ditch internal combustion engines.

He’s expected to provide some of those answers at an investor meeting on May 26.

“At this stage, GM’s still ahead because they’ve committed to 20 EVs for the North American market and 30 globally,” Abuelsamid said. “So far, Ford has shown us three vehicles and they’ve said there’s more coming.”

Ford is taking a different path by converting its best-selling model to an electric vehicle, rather than designing something new from the ground up, as Tesla and GM have done. Ford engineers overhauled the F-150’s frame to accommodate a 1,300-pound battery and two electric motors between the front and rear wheels. But they left intact much of the truck’s design, including its aluminum body and the cab, with the exception of the 15.5-inch touchscreen borrowed from the dashboard of the electric Mustang Mach-E.By repurposing so much of the F-150, Ford says it will make money on every Lightning it sells. That also is the secret to its low starting price.The gas and electric versions of the truck “are sharing a lot of parts and a lot of expensive, important parts,” Ted Cannis, general manager of Ford’s North American commercial business, said in an interview. “We could reuse the whole cab. Why do I need to invent all-new seats and door handles?”

Fleet Buyers

That has enabled Cannis to make a price pitch to his commercial customers, who manage vast fleets of vehicles for businesses and the government. Those cost-conscious customers -- who visited Ford’s proving grounds last week for a private preview of the Lightning -- are expected to be big buyers of the vehicle if gasoline prices continue to rise and battery power gains an edge.“Ford’s strategy is very focused on fleets,” Krebs said. “That’s a smart approach because Biden’s plan is to have government fleets more electrified.”For individual consumers, Ford has added optional features, such as a hands-free driving technology and electronic scales to weigh the cargo in the truck’s bed. There’s even a power backup option that can divert electricity from the truck to keep juice flowing to a home for as long as three days in a blackout.

Ford didn’t provide prices for those options, but they will drive sticker prices up to $90,000 for the top-end Platinum Lightning.“That $40,000 price is just the starting point,” Abuelsamid said. “Average transaction prices are going to be a lot higher.”

