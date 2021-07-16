DEARBORN, Mich. - Ford Motor Co. has issued three safety recalls affecting 850,000 vehicles in North America, including nearly 42,000 in Canada.

The largest recall involves 775,000 Explorers, including almost 33,000 in Canada, for model years 2013 to 2017. The SUVs may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that can significantly reduce steering control and increase the risk of a crash.

In the U.S., the affected vehicles are located in high-corrosion states with cold winter weather, high humidity and substantial road salt use. Ford says it is aware of six allegations of injury related to this condition in North America.

The second recall involves 35,000 2020-2021 F-350 Super Duty vehicles (7,300 in Canada) with a 6.7-litre engine and single rear wheel axle that could experience a weld issue.

Affected vehicles may experience a rear driveline disconnection. Ford says in the event of a disconnected driveshaft, drivers may experience loss of power or loss of the transmission park function if the parking brake is not applied. It says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the condition.

The third recall for which Ford also says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries involves 41,000 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviators (2,600 in Canada) that are equipped with 3.0-litre gas engines. It says an improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses could result in a short circuit and potential fire.