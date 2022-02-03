Ford misses estimates as supply shortages throttle output

Traditional automakers could dominate the EV market if they strategize well: Bruce Croxon

Ford Motor Co. reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates after sales failed to hit Wall Street’s most-optimistic forecasts, and warned of higher commodity costs in the year ahead.

The automaker on Thursday posted earnings of 26 cents a share excluding some items, less than the 45 cents analysts predicted on average. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of US$2 billion were less than the US$2.77 billion analysts expected.

For 2022, Ford forecasts earnings of US$11.5 billion to US$12.5 billion before interest and taxes, up 15 per cent to 25 per cent over 2021. That compares with analysts’ estimates of US$12.2 billion.

Ford said supply constraints for critical components such as semiconductors prevented the company from meeting customers’ demand. Wholesale deliveries fell 11 per cent in the last quarter to 1.1 million vehicles.

“We have incredible demand for our products,” John Lawler, Ford’s chief financial officer, told reporters on a call. “It’s the supply chains that limited what we could produce and what we could provide. And we see that easing into ’22, and you’ll see that flowing through our profits.”

Some analysts had expected double-digit sales growth, he said. The company is projecting US$1.5 billion to US$2 billion in higher commodity costs this year.

Sales rose 5 per cent to US$37.7 billion in the fourth quarter, with automotive revenue accounting for US$35.3 billion of that total and surpassing the US$34.6 billion analysts expected.

The stock fell as much as 7.9 per cent to US$18.32 in extended trading. It’s down 4.2 per cent this year through Thursday’s close.

Jim Farley, president of Ford Motor Co. Europe, poses for a photograph during a launch event ahead of the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 6, 2017. The show opens to the public on March 9, and will showcase the latest models from the world's top automakers.

Investors have cheered Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley’s effort to accelerate Ford’s switch to electric vehicles, sending the shares up 136 per cent last year and making the company the top automotive gainer. Ford’s market briefly topped US$100 billion.

In recent weeks, that valuation has fallen back to around US$80 billion.

“Financial performance is obviously critical,” Farley said in a statement. “We’re also proud that customers see how Ford is taking EVs mainstream.”

Bloomberg News reported on Feb. 1 that Ford is considering adding up to US$20 billion to its EV spending over the next decade to convert factories to battery powered models. Farley has already tripled output of its electric Mustang Mach-E in Mexico and doubled production of the F-150 Lightning going on sale this spring.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford has seen car buyers pay up for its models as the pandemic and a shortage of semiconductors slashed inventory on dealer lots, causing discounts to dry up. Average sale prices for Ford models in the U.S. reached almost US$51,000 in the fourth quarter, up from US$46,211 a year earlier, according to automotive researcher Edmunds.com.

Crosstown rival GM earlier this week reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates but its forecast for the year was little changed from 2021.

In its home market of North America, Ford grew its adjusted profit before interest and taxes by 70 per cent in the fourth quarter to US$1.82 billion, mainly due to strong demand for vehicles like its Bronco SUV and Maverick pickup. But that undershot the US$2.34 billion profit projected by analysts.

Ford’s loss in China, the world’s largest car market, more than doubled in the quarter to US$150 million from US$66 million the previous year.